What Happens Next

Former NBC News legal analyst and attorney Ronald Richards, who is not affiliated with the case, interpreted Stuart’s lawyer’s August 2021 filing as a sign he will “likely flip on her” and change his plea. Stuart has yet to publicly comment on the case after pleading not guilty in April 2021.

In November 2021, Stuart officially changed his plea, pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and will be sentenced in March 2022 after Jen’s trial. “He admitted to hiding ownership and money, defrauding elderly people and lying to the Federal Trade Commission in a deposition, which constituted perjury,” Richards told Us at the time.