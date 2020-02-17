Exclusive

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Are Not Back Together: We Are ‘Deciding What to Do About Our Futures’

By
Jenelle Evans Denies She’s Back Together With David Eason
 Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram
15
12 / 15

Not Dating

In January, Jenelle said that she was “single as hell” in a YouTube Q&A.

 

Back to top