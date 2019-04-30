Courtland Rogers

Rogers and Evans were friends for years before they got engaged in November 2012, two months after they started dating. Their fast-paced relationship continued as they tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony that December, only to break up in January. The pair briefly reunited and were arrested in April 2013 for heroin possession and assault. Us confirmed that May that Evans had filed for divorce from her then-husband. The divorce was not finalized until June 2014, due to a North Carolina law that requires a year-long legal separation.