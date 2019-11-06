Scaring Kaiser

Evans recounted a fight that took place on February 17, 2019. “David told me, ‘You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s–t. Biggest piece of s–t I’ve ever seen.’ When he said this, I was recording him on my phone. when David saw that I was recording, he flipped off the camera. That same day, I took a video of David locking my car door with the car running and my son, Kaiser, inside the car. He did this because he was angry with me. I had to tell Kaiser to unlock the car. While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser.”