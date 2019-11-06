News Jenelle Evans’ Restraining Order Against David Eason: 7 Bombshell Revelations By Nina Beth Abbott 2 hours ago Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram 7 8 / 7 Silence “David should not post about Jenelle no social media or the internet,” she wrote. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Amazon Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News