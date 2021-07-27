Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: A Timeline of Their Relationship

July 2021

More than one year after their engagement, Dewan admitted that she and her fiancé “hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am a firm believer in staying in the flow of life. I know I will know when it’s right. Same goes for the details of the day,” she told The Knot. “I definitely think in the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on simplicity and on presence. I’m much more about making what’s important really count, which is each other and our family and having a great time celebrating together.”

In the same interview, the actress reflected on her “eye-catching” introduction to Kazee years before their romance began. Dewan and her mom saw his performance in Broadway’s Once — and couldn’t stop thinking about it. “We both went off into the night,” she recalled of their “quick” hello. “But I never forgot the moment.”