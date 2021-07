June 2020

“I will never find the words to adequately express my love and gratitude for you,” Dewan wrote via Instagram in June 2020, alongside a series of photos of Kazee in honor of Father’s Day. “Watching you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever experienced. The love and commitment you show us all and the innate badass fatherhood capabilities you just have in your back pocket…we are all so lucky and we love you so so so much… Happy Fathers Day!!❤️❤️❤️.”