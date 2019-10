October 2019

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” Dewan gushed about Kazee in her book, Gracefully You, which was released in October 2019. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago. Those stories you hear of seeing someone and feeling an insane remembrance that just sticks with you? Well, I had it happen, despite the odds.”