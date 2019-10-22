On Channing’s Romance With Jessie J

Dewan felt “blindsided” when news broke that her estranged husband was dating singer Jessie J.

“I was never challenged by anything more than during my divorce. Not only was I fighting an emotional battle of having to let go and move forward in my life, I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face – and over the internet, as it was happening,” she explained. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. … Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult.”