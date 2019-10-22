On Coming Face to Face With Channing’s Ex

A common theme of Dewan’s book is grace. She cited an “unexpected” lesson about handling situations with dignity when she met Tatum’s ex-girlfriend Erica for the first time. The meeting came after Dewan “connected” with her Step Up costar, who had recently split from Erica.

“At that point, Step Up was exploding everywhere. My heart ached for her whenever I’d imagine what it must have been like processing the loss of your longtime love while every billboard, magazine and commercial featured a smoldering photo of your ex with his new girlfriend,” she wrote. “Even though I didn’t know her, I hate knowing that I was that person for her.”

Dewan met Erica for the first time at an event at the Four Seasons hotel. While she was “so nervous and anxious,” she wrote that Erica “couldn’t have been more gracious.”

“She stopped to say hello, giving me the biggest smile and hug, showing genuine kindness,” Dewan wrote. “I’m sure on some level it was shocking and a little painful for her. It would have been for me.”