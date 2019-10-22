On Dating Again

After splitting from Tatum, Dewan was worried about dating as a single mother.

“On top of that the pressure were my fears of moving forward. What would that look like? Dating … ? Then there was my daughter,” she wrote. “She’s very shy and funny and standoffish with men. It takes her a long time to warm up to others. I predicted this child was going to be jealous of whoever else I spent my time with. How would I ever date with her blessing? My fears were going haywire.”