On Fears of Announcing Split

Dewan admitted that she didn’t “realize how much everyone wanted to hear” about her relationship with Tatum until she “didn’t want to talk about it.”

“People in the World of Dance audience would ask, ‘Where’s Channing today?’ or ‘When are you two going to dance together again?’ I had to play these questions off while grappling with the truth of what was happening,” she wrote. “The public saw Channing and me in this idealized, romanticized light. … Let me tell you firsthand, when it comes to the lives of celebrities, a picture never tells the whole story. Everyone struggles. Every couple has their issues, celebrity or not.”

Before Dewan and Tatum released their joint statement about their breakup, the actress suffered from anxiety.

“There was a point before Channing and I announced our separation where I thought, ‘How in the world will everyone handle this?’ The public had known us as a couple forever, and not just a couple — the perfect couple,” she wrote. “How would people at work react when I went in the next day? Would they pity me? Assume the post had happened? I was scared of everything that would follow our coming out. … The news of our divorce didn’t drown me. Not to any extent that I couldn’t handle, anyway.”