On Her Unhealthy Relationship With Her Ex-Boyfriend

While discussing sleep struggles, Dewan revealed she developed anxiety during a breakup with a “mentally and emotional manipulative” boyfriend in her early 20s.

“We were both young, he wasn’t always up-front or honest with me, and I ignored all the red flags — you know how it goes. It was my first time experiencing the fallout of giving away my power and ignoring my own self-love in order to ‘be cool and fit in,’” she explained. “It was a tough lesson. The relationship ended quite dramatically with my sensitive heart feeling very confused and manipulated. Those thoughts and feelings, combined with the unknown reality of what my life would look like after ending the [Janet Jackson] tour, led me to stop sleeping.”

Now, Dewan utilizes her “D.R.E.A.M. method,” which means “Disconnect, Reach, Evaluate, Ask Why and Meditate.”