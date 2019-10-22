On Motherhood

“Becoming a mother is the best, most fulfilling, most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me. It opened my heart in ways I truly wasn’t prepared for,” Dewan, who gave birth to Everly in 2013, gushed. “Simply put, this little being and I have an agreement and a purpose together. I felt it clearly and strongly and embraced it fully. That doesn’t mean it has always been easy (the sleepless nights, the colic, the strong will, let me tell you … !) but it is and will always be the most important thing in my life.”