August 2022

After announcing they are expecting their first baby, Johnson shared the big reveal via Instagram, showing how she broke the news to her beau. In the adorable video, Chmerkovskiy opened a Nike shoe box that contains white baby shoes inside while a version of “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” by Hailey Reinhart plays.

“Oh, my God, are you serious?” the Ukrainian native exclaimed as he opens the box, smiling and hugging his wife in a sweet moment. He then picks up their dog and hilariously quipped, “You’re gonna be a sister!”