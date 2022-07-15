June 2022

Johnson raved over her husband’s “snatched” and “chiseled” figure while hinting at his return to DWTS for season 31. “I feel like we’ve been so many people in our relationship, so many versions of ourself, which I think is such a beautiful thing about relationships in general, you know,” she exclusively told Us. “You’re constantly changing and evolving and the phase that he’s in right now … it’s insane. It’s like we just started dating again. Like, he has this long hair now that he’s putting into a bun … I keep calling him ‘fitness Val.'”