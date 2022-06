November 2021

After Johnson and season 30 partner JoJo Siwa came in second place during the November 2021 finale, Chmerkovskiy gushed over his wife. “Congrats my love! ❤️,” he captioned a series of snaps from the finale. “Few know how hard you work, I’m one of the lucky ones to witness your process and how brilliant you are. To the next time you get to shine and be the star that you always are 🌟.”