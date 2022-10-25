DWTS' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: A Timeline of Their Romance

October 2022

Sporting a baby bump, Johnson appeared on DWTS to help Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Gabby Windey, spice up their Rumba routine.

“I don’t believe it for a second. … Closer. You’re not touching noses,” the California native said. She instructed the Bachelorette alum on how to be more passionate with her husband. “We should be nose to nose and I should feel his little mustache right on the top of my lip,” she explained, demonstrating.

Windey said of the tutorial: “Being sexy does not come natural to me at all but Jenna helped me a ton today and getting her permission to be passionate with Val helped me show a different side of myself.”