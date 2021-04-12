September 2020

The dancing duo returned to the DWTS ballroom for season 29 and were forced to take drastic precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a safety measure, married pros were not allowed to live together during production. “Say that we were living together [and] one of us tested positive, I am now affecting Val, and he is affecting his partner,” Johnson told Us in September 2020, shortly after she and her husband bought their first house together. “We finally unpacked and got settled in. We were loving it, and then we got called and they were like, ‘You know, one of you is going to have to move out.’”