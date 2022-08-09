2013

The songwriter showed support for her coworker amid her mother’s death. “[R]est in peace Debbie McCurdy one of the most beautiful brightest souls and kindest hearts this world has ever known, I was blessed to know u,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “Times like this remind you of what’s really important.”

Jennette, for her part, replied, “@ArianaGrande thanks for being by my side and showing so much respect to my mom.” In response, Grande wrote back, “I love you more than you know always.”