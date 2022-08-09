2014

Following Jennette’s absence at the 2014 Kids Choice Awards, the “Side to Side” performer took to social media to call out online concerns.

“I hate addressing rumors and I hate gossip but this is really bothering me. Jennette and I agreed upfront that we would be treated equally on this show in all regards (as we should be, considering we each work just as hard as the other on this show),” she tweeted at the time. “The rumors circulating about our contracts and our salary not being equal are absolutely ridiculous and false. I don’t know who’s putting these idiotic quotes out there but I thought I’d straighten it out and try to end this nonsense.”

One month later, Sam & Cat was put on a production hiatus. Nickelodeon announced that it was canceled in July 2014.