2021

During an episode of her podcast, Jennette admitted she was affected by how Nickelodeon treated her compared to her costar.

“We started the show and her explosion to Ariana Grande fame happened during our first 20 episodes,” she said on the “Empty Inside” podcast in June 2021. “She would have to miss work because she was pulled in all directions. She’s gotta do the radio shows, she’s gotta do Billboard Awards, the Grammys.”

Jennette added: “She’s performing at the Grammys and I’m, like, acting on this show with a box because they decided for that week her character had to be trapped in a box so she can go perform at the Grammys.”