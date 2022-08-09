2022

“What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house. That was the moment I broke,” the filmmaker recalled in her memoir. “Every time something exciting happens to her, I feel like she robbed me of having that experience myself. And every time someone calls me a good sport, all I feel is how much I don’t want to be one.”

She continued: “If I wasn’t such a good sport to begin with, I wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place. I wouldn’t be on this s–tty show saying these s–tty lines on this s–tty set with this s–tty hairstyle.”

Jennette recalled fantasizing about how her life would have looked if she had similar opportunities as Grande. “But it’s not different. It’s this. This is what it is. Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. And I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her,” she shared.