2022

During an interview with Vogue, McCurdy addressed her decision to detail her issues with Grande in her memoir. “I’m able to look back on it and just see it as the comedy gold that it is, to be on set at 21, where you’re just the most susceptible to jealousy and comparison that you can possibly be, and I’m there across from a burgeoning pop star of the day,” she explained. “Like, that is just so funny to me, and I tried to capture that humor.”