Her Battle With an Eating Disorder

In her memoir, McCurdy claimed that her mother introduced her to restrictive eating at age 11, which quickly developed into several eating disorders.

“The truth is that I wish I had anorexia, not bulimia. I’m pining for anorexia. I’ve grown humiliated by bulimia, which I used to think of as the best of both worlds — eat what you want, throw it all up, stay thin,” she detailed. “But now it doesn’t feel like the best of both worlds. It feels terrible. I’m filled with so much shame and anxiety every time after I eat.”

According to the “Empty Inside” podcast host, she didn’t get her period for years because of her low weight.