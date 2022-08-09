Her Friendship With Miranda Cosgrove

After working together on iCarly, McCurdy formed a close bond with her costar Miranda Cosgrove.

“The reason I’m crying is that I don’t know what will become of my friendship with Miranda. We’ve gotten so close. Like sisters, but without the passive-aggression and weird tensions,” she shared in her book about her last days on set. “I have my judgments around female friendship being catty and petty and backstabby, but that couldn’t be further from the truth with Miranda. With Miranda, it’s always been so easy. Our friendship is pure.”