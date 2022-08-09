Top 5

Stories

Confessions

Jennette McCurdy’s Book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ Addresses Issues With Ariana Grande at Nickelodeon, Eating Disorder and More

By
Breaking Down Sam Cat Set Drama Jennette McCurdy Ariana Grande
 Picture Perfect/Shutterstock; Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
7
5 / 7
podcast

Ups and Downs With Ariana Grande

For McCurdy, watching her Sam & Cat costar’s career flourish made her question her own future.

“Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her. For a few reasons,” she wrote. “So now, every time she misses work it feels like a personal attack. … From that moment one I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her.”

The Zoey 101 alum admitted that their different upbringings also played a role in her dislike for Grande. 

Back to top