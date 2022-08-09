Ups and Downs With Ariana Grande

For McCurdy, watching her Sam & Cat costar’s career flourish made her question her own future.

“Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box. I’m pissed about it. I’m pissed at her. Jealous of her. For a few reasons,” she wrote. “So now, every time she misses work it feels like a personal attack. … From that moment one I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her.”

The Zoey 101 alum admitted that their different upbringings also played a role in her dislike for Grande.