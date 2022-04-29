Jennie Garth and Husband Dave Abrams’ Relationship Timeline

2018

Abrams filed for divorce in April 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

“I found out that he filed for divorce from TMZ,” Garth admitted while promoting BH90210 in 2019. “That was a big deal for me. So we used it in the show, because why not use the things that hurt us most and then take the power out of them and make them funny.”

She added at the time that the idea of a third divorce “really devastated” her.

“I was in a really bad mindset for a good five or six months. It was just embarrassing,” the Mystery Girls alum said. “And it made the accepting of it so much harder. But when I finally did accept, like, we’re breaking up, I had to tell myself, Dave is not an option. Because I kept wanting it. And then, just when I felt whole again, we started hanging out.”