Their New Normal

During an interview with Allure, Aniston offered a glimpse at how she transformed her ex-husband’s office into a “Babe Cave” for herself. “You can imagine he likes things black and dark,” she joked about the space. “I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, ‘What the f–k did you do?’ I said, ‘I brought the light back in, buddy.’”