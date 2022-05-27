On the SAGs Reunion

Weeks later, the aforementioned reunion finally happened backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards. After Pitt was seen watching Aniston’s acceptance speech, the exes were photographed embracing. The Morning Show star called the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor stopping to watch her speech “sweet.”

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” Aniston told Extra. “You don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going.”