Coworkers Once More?

Asked in March 2021 whether he’d ever make a cameo on Aniston’s Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, Theroux replied, “Listen, if they wanna send me some pages.” He added that he speaks to his ex fairly often. “We check in,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And I think we’re both having fabulous experiences working with Apple TV+. It’s that perfect balance of support, and also not controlling the creative.”