In Each Other’s Lives

Aniston opened up about her friendship with Theroux while showing off how she transformed his old office in her house. “You can imagine he likes things black and dark,” she joked to Allure in November 2022 about the room. “I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, ‘What the f–k did you do?’ I said, ‘I brought the light back in, buddy.’”