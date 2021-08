No Regrets

Just over a year after her split from Theroux, Aniston said that her past relationships hadn’t stopped her from wanting to find love again in the future. “My time on this planet has been about … It hasn’t looked a certain way,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2019. “It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of, ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed.’”