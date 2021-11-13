Couple Next Door

Although they spent much of their time in the Hollywood spotlight, Aniston and Pitt did average couple things like everyone else. “It’s like the ebb and flow of every relationship,” she told Vanity Fair in 2005. “It’s hard; it gets easy; it gets fun again. What’s hard to sustain is some ideal that it’s perfect. That’s ridiculous. What’s fantastic about marriage is getting through those ebbs and flows with the same person, and looking across the room and saying, ‘I’m still here. And I still love you.’ You re-meet, reconnect. You have marriages within marriages within marriages. That’s what I love about marriage. That’s what I want in marriage.”