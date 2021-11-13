I Will Always Love You

There is love and then there is forever love. The Good Girl actress confessed to Vanity Fair that she will always love the Ocean’s Twelve star. “I still feel so lucky to have experienced it. I wouldn’t know what I know now if I hadn’t been married to Brad. I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life,” Aniston shared at the time. “He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot — about healing and about fun. We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship.”