Not the Victim

Aniston has responded to questions about the infamous love triangle between herself, Pitt and Jolie.

“[My therapist’s] major focus is that you get one day of being a victim — and that’s it. Then we take responsibility for our own input. To live in a victim place is pointing a finger at someone else, as if you have no control. Relationships are two people; everyone is accountable. A lot goes into a relationship coming together, and a lot goes into a relationship falling apart,” the Marley and Me star shared with Vanity Fair.” She’d say, ‘Even if it’s 98 percent the other person’s fault, it’s 2 percent yours, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.’ You can only clean up your side of the street.”