Too Young for Love

Aniston spoke about ex Daniel McDonald, who sadly passed away in 2007, in a 2015 interview with The New York Times, noting that he could have been “The One” if she was older and wiser. “He was my first love — five years we were together. He would have been the one,” the Emmy winner said at the time. “But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin to make up for it all.”