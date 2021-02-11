News

Jennifer Aniston Through the Years

By
11 The Break Up Vince Vaughn Jennifer Aniston
 Moviestore/Shutterstock
19
11 / 19
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

2006

In 2006, Aniston met Vince Vaughn while filming The Break-Up and the two briefly dated.

Back to top