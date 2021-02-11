News

Jennifer Aniston Through the Years

By
14 jennifer aniston Justin Theroux dating
 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
19
14 / 19
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

2012

After more than a year of dating her Wonderlust costar Justin Theroux, the pair got engaged in August 2012.

Back to top