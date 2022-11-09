Jennifer Aniston Through the Years

2022

During an interview with Allure, the actress addressed her past attempts to have a child. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she explained in November 2022. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston added: “I have zero regrets. actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”