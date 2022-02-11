Tate Donovan

Donovan was thrilled to land a six-episode arc on Friends in 1998, but the gig was bittersweet, as he and Aniston were in the middle of a split at the same time.

“I was just happy to be on the team. The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time,” the Argo actor told Us in September 2018. “And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we’re sort of breaking up. That was just tough.”