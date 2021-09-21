Where They Stand in 2021

The Dawson’s Creek alum told Andy Cohen in September 2021 that he doesn’t “search out” run-ins with Garner, but he doesn’t mind seeing her.

“You have to say hello. You’re very civil,” the actor explained. “I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family. I have mine. … But I’ve seen her a few times — especially when we were living in L.A. — and Marika has been with me. You know, everybody says hi and you’re cordial and you move on. That’s life, right?”