Why They Split

After announcing their breakup in April 2003, divorce papers revealed that their date of separation was March 23, 2003, the same day Garner walked the Oscars red carpet without her then-spouse.

Garner was then linked to her Alias costar Michael Vartan. The pair denied that a third party was a reason for their split.

“Nobody else was involved,” Foley told TV Guide in October 2003, five months after they filed for divorce. “Jennifer became a huge celebrity. She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know? Through no one’s fault and everyone’s fault.”