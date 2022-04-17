1980s

Garner was born in Houston, Texas, in April 1972, though her family soon relocated to West Virginia, where she spent her childhood and teenage years.

The actress’ childhood was shaped by her mother. “My mom grew up really poor in Locust Grover, Oklahoma, on a farm,” Garner said during an appearance on the PBS’ “Tell Me More” in October 2020. “I think my mom was so poor, it’s just unbelievable that she managed to leave. As a matter of fact, when I moved to New York after college, my mom said, ‘Jennifer, no matter what you do, it will never be as big of a deal as it was for me to leave that farm.'”