2001-2006

In 2001, Garner landed the lead role of Sydney Bristow in Alias. Over the course of the show’s five-season run, she was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards (she won Best Actress in a Television Series — Drama in 2002), four Emmys and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning once in 2005. In addition to earning a great deal of critical acclaim, Alias also turned Garner into a household name. “I couldn’t walk two feet without people stopping me to tell me how much they loved the show. I can still remember the shock of it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2021.