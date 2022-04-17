2007

After taking a break from acting following Violet’s birth, Garner returned to the big screen with a critically-acclaimed performance in Juno. “Scripts like this don’t come around that often,” she told Entertainment Weekly in September 2007. “What happens in this movie forces the character to open up bit by bit. I think she just wants this baby, and she thinks the way to go about it is to be as appealingly Leave It to Beaver as possible. And she just forgets to add the human being in there.”