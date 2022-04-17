2013

Garner began work on Dallas Buyer’s Club in 2013, just months after welcoming son Samuel, which was her first big project after shifting her focus toward motherhood. “My boobs were freaking out. It was bedtime and we were doing some scene that was supposed to be light and I started crying and I was like, ‘I have to quit. I have to go home and be with my kids. I just can’t do this anymore,'” she recalled during an October 2021 interview on “Tell Me More.”

It was costar Matthew McConaughey who convinced Garner not to drop out of the film, and he made sure that she had regular breaks to pump. “From then on, whenever I needed to, I would give him a high sign and I would go take care of it. He said, ‘You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it,'” she recalled. “How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot.”