2015

Affleck and Garner called it quits in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage. “The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart,” the Argo director revealed on The Howard Stern Show in December 2021. “We had a marriage that did not work. This happens. It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer. And then we said, ‘You know what? We tried. We tried because we had kids.’”

Since their split, the pair have made an effort to amicably coparent their three children. “Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” a source told Us Weekly in February 2020. “They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact.”