2018

Garner cofounded the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm in 2018. Some of the fruits and vegetables used in the products are grown on the farm her mother’s family has owned for centuries in Oklahoma. In March 2019, it became the first organic, refrigerated baby food to be available for purchase on the WIC low-income family program.

The same year, she began dating businessman John Miller. The pair amicably split in August 2020.