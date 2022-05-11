1989

“He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone,” Grey wrote about the downfall of their relationship. “I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street.”

Grey called off their engagement shortly before her 29th birthday, she wrote, citing Depp’s “self-imposed streak of impulsive, destructive decision-making.”